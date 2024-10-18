James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.43 and last traded at $35.55. Approximately 4,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 75,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 55.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 693.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 38.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

