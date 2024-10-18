Jabil Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jabil to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,969. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.62. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.