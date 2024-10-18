J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $173.48 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.82.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

