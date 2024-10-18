J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $173.00 to $187.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.56.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $173.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.82.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

