IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on IsoEnergy
IsoEnergy Price Performance
IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IsoEnergy
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IsoEnergy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.