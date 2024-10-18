IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

IsoEnergy stock opened at C$3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.93. IsoEnergy has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$5.40.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

