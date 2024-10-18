iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.49 and last traded at $103.43, with a volume of 55425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.16.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

