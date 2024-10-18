iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Decreased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.76.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

