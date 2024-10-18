iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

