iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.