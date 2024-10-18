iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,573,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 2,773,596 shares.The stock last traded at $110.36 and had previously closed at $110.35.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
