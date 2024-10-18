iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,573,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 2,773,596 shares.The stock last traded at $110.36 and had previously closed at $110.35.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

