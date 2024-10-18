iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Down 8.9% in September

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 952,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.57. 1,185,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,866. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.16. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $137.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

