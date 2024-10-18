iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Trimmed by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $133.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $134.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.