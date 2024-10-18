iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $292.79 and last traded at $291.91, with a volume of 49594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $287.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

