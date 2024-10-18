iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after buying an additional 1,054,881 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,003,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWF stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.92. 137,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $384.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

