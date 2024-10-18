iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $40.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

