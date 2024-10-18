iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS:INDA opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

