iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lessened by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after buying an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,780,000 after buying an additional 975,107 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $81.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,959,503. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

