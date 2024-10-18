iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 1642653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

