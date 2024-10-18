iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,544,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI opened at $119.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average is $112.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 162,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 92,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.