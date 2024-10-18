iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 92,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

ACWI opened at $119.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $120.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

