iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) Stock Price Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.16. 3,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.

