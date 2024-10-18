iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,494 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.64% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $25,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 81,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 191,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of REET stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.