iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.67. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67.
