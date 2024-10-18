iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 123,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 87,761 shares.The stock last traded at $50.44 and had previously closed at $50.30.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $909.54 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.