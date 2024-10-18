iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.29 and last traded at $97.28, with a volume of 279040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.43.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,548,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,066,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,913,000 after purchasing an additional 637,572 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,174,000 after purchasing an additional 328,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,914,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,142,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

