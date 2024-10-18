iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,742. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

