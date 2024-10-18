iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

