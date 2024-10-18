iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $585.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

