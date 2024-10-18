iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. &PARTNERS lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 55,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

