iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Raised by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.88. 6,159,781 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

