iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 181,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after buying an additional 89,453 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $105.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.70. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

