IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $233.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.09 and its 200-day moving average is $231.35. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 472.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 376,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,610,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,635,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,998,000 after purchasing an additional 264,555 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 285.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,783,000 after purchasing an additional 198,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

