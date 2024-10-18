iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.50. iQIYI shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 3,671,635 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,653,000 after purchasing an additional 170,227 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 210,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85,052 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 65.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 116.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 112,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 3.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 910,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,044 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

