IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 5,826 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 718,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 3.3 %

ADPT stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $683.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.44. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.99% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

