Investors Purchase Large Volume of Smurfit Westrock Call Options (NYSE:SW)

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 35,008 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,838% compared to the average volume of 441 call options.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 1.5 %

Smurfit Westrock stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.05. 2,322,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,537. Smurfit Westrock has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $50.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,832,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $39,627,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $16,262,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,656,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,519,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Smurfit Westrock

About Smurfit Westrock

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.