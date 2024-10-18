Investec Upgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to “Buy”

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gold Fields stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 1,098,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 78.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

