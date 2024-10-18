Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Shares Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 177,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IDHQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,909. The firm has a market cap of $290.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $32.98.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.