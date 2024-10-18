Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 63,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.72. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $182.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

