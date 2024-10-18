Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $494.64 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.48.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.