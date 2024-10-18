Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 1.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,165. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

