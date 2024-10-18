Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCOFree Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 88,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

