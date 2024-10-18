Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $525.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $38.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $512.50. 1,331,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,212. The stock has a market cap of $181.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $482.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.91. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $517.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $203,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

