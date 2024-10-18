Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 141199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

