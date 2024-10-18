Internet Computer Reaches One Day Volume of $54.55 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.79 billion and $54.55 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $8.02 or 0.00011640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00040720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,685,906 coins and its circulating supply is 472,577,223 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.