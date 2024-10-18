International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $57.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,729.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,440 shares of company stock worth $934,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1,896.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 199,687 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 148.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

