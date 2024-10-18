International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $217.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBM. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.06.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $232.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $213.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.