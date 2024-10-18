International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.82.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $232.13. The stock had a trading volume of 106,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,541. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The company has a market cap of $213.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.