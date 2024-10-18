International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.06.
Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM
Institutional Trading of International Business Machines
International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $232.85 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $213.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.