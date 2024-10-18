Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $989,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $273.48. 61,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,451. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $274.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

