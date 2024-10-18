Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.5% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.53. 444,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,344. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $120.93.

Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

